Find unemployment help with Effingham County Case Manager

EFFINGHAM — An Effingham County case manager is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, at Effingham Public Library, 200 N. Third, Suite 2 to assist those filing for unemployment, needing help finding stimulus payments or needing other social services.

On Sept. 1, FEMA approved the state of Illinois’ application for FEMA funding from the Federal Lost Wages Assistance Program. This means that those people who lost work due to COVID-19 and who receive $100 or more of unemployment benefits will be retroactively paid an additional $300 per week for weeks ending Aug. 1 and Aug. 15.

The extra $300 payments to people receiving regular unemployment started the week of Sept. 6. Payments to people on the PUA (self employment unemployment) program will start the week of Sept. 13.

While the states are guaranteed at least three weeks of funding, the length of the program is unknown at this time. The presidential memorandum states that the program will end when

• FEMA runs out of the money set aside for this program; or

• Congress passes, and the President signs, legislation to replace this program; or

• We reach Dec. 27.