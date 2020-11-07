 Skip to main content
'For the Love of Violet' donation event held
Love of Violet event

Pictured, back row, left to right, Family Worship Center Pastor Matt Frederick; group leader Mary Pollum; Alexander Kiest, Violet’s Mother; and Carole Lathrop Genta, Violet’s grandmother. Front row, left to right, Angelique Bridges, Family support specialist; Katrina Farris, Birth – 3 director; and Tonya Reynolds, Family support specialist.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — On Thursday, October 22, families, friends, and ladies from the Family Worship Center, Women of Faith study group led by Mary Pollum gathered at the Family Worship Center in Charleston to celebrate the birthday of Violet Lorraine Kiest (10/24/17- 3/10/18). The women’s group wanted to find positive acts to help the family and friends find positive meaning during this difficult time. This year Violet would be turning three years old.

In memory of Violet, the Women of Faith group had a birthday party for the Kiest Family, Alexandria, Josh, and Vivian Kiest. Donations were received from the area including from the women’s group itself, to benefit The Birth to 3 programs in Mattoon and Charleston area. Cake, cookies, and cupcakes provided by Cakes by Leslie, (Leslie Mosser Hershberger) were provided during the party, while loving stories of Violet were shared.

All items donated will be given to families in need in the Birth-3 program. Organizers hope that stories will be posted and shared on the Facebook group, "For the Love of Violet" so all can see how their donations and acts of kindness has honored Violets memory. For more information on the Birth- 3 program contact Katrina Farris at 217-238-8806, or email at katrinafarris@mcusd2.com

For more information about the program, contact Katrina Farris, director of Early Childhood for the Mattoon School District  at 217-238-8806.

