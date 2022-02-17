Freezing rain, high winds make for dangerous roads conditions in Coles County

CHARLESTON - With one winter storm already under their belt, Coles County road crews were prepared for the worst.

Mother Nature did her part to keep them on their toes, creating a wintry mix that began with rain falling Thursday morning, before transitioning to sleet and then snow.

The mix made for hazardous travel conditions as the day progressed and worked against the crews and caused school, colleges and businesses to close early.

The rain that ushered in the winter mix delayed the putting down of salt, said Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg. “With the rain, they can’t get out and salt, or it will wash off,” he said.

"We’ve had enough rain,” said Dean Barber, Mattoon’s public works director, Thursday afternoon.

The city crews had been out salting and sanding Mattoon’s intersections since noon preparing for the possibility of frozen precipitation.

It was much the same scene in Charleston.

Public Works Director Curt Buescher said crews began applying salt and sand to roads and intersections before any snow showed up. "We've got four salt trucks out there right now and we just want to try and get the ice off before anything else comes," Buescher said.

Although he is not discouraging anyone from going out if they need to, he said residents should be aware of the snow plows and salt trucks out on routes and give them enough space to work with.

"Don't ever assume that they can see you," he said. "Always make sure to just give them space and let them do their jobs."

Along with the road conditions, the EMA department had concerns about the loss of power, due to the heavy ice and winds that are known to knock down power lines. “It can affect the power grid,” Hilgenberg said. “The winds are supposed to be going pretty good too.”

According to Lee Enterprises meteorologist Matt Holiner, wind gusts were expected to reach up to 45 mph. He also expected about 2 inches of snow accumulation in Coles County.

