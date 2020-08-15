Grady awarded plaque by Mattoon Public Library

Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MATTOON — Justin Grady, immediate past president of the Mattoon Public Library Board, was recently presented with a plaque by Library curator Chris Suerdieck and Teresa Righter, library board president, acknowledging the thousands of volunteer hours he's devoted to creating the Local History Center in the library's basement level. The presentation occurred at a luncheon in the library's community room.