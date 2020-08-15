Grady awarded plaque by Mattoon Public Library

MATTOON — Justin Grady, immediate past president of the Mattoon Public Library Board, was recently presented with a plaque by Library curator Chris Suerdieck and Teresa Righter, library board president, acknowledging the thousands of volunteer hours he's devoted to creating the Local History Center in the library's basement level. The presentation occurred at a luncheon in the library's community room.
Tours of the center are available on weekdays. Calling 217-234-1710 in advance or emailing carl@mattoonlibrary.org to arrange a time is recommended.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!