Interact Club follows Rotary goal of service

CHARLESTON — The Interact Club at Charleston High School is ready for another busy year of serving the school and the community.

The Interact Club sponsor and officers recently spoke to the Charleston Rotary Club about their plans for the 2021-22 school year. Rotary sponsors the Interact Club at CHS.

Rebecca Drone, an English teacher, is the new faculty sponsor of Interact. She is a 2012 CHS graduate and said she looks forward to working with a dedicated group of students this year.

Also attending the Rotary meeting were this year’s officers. They include Korina Johnson, president; Emma Thomas, vice president; Asia Hamilton, secretary; Lucas Edgar, treasurer; and Taylor Ratliff, liaison to Rotary.

Each of the students discussed some of the projects carried out by Interact. The students partnered with other organizations at CHS to make mini-libraries and put them in the community, including at Lake Charleston and at Mark Twain Elementary School. They spend time working with pre-school children and also spending time with the elderly in local nursing homes.

Interact also is working with the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department to assist with the annual Easter Egg Hunt and also helped with the recent truck convoy for Make-A-Wish.

The group also facilitates a recycling effort and has a very successful mustache project in which high school faculty and staff males grow mustaches. Students donate money toward their favorite mustache with the proceeds going to a charity or family in need. Last spring the proceeds went to a family to help with some medical expenses.

Interact also helps the Charleston Rotary Club with some of its projects throughout the year. Rotarian Rob Ulm is the Rotary Club liaison with the Interact Club.

Charleston Rotary meets at noon each Tuesday at the Charleston Public Library. Rotary is a worldwide service organization that focuses on serving the community, vocational information, international needs and youth. More information on Rotary can be found at charlestonrotary.org.

