Ladies Aid of St. John's Lutheran to hold Holiday Cookie Walk and Christmas Shoppe

St. John's Lutheran Cookie Walk

Pictured, representing the upcoming cookie walk and Christmas Shoppe behing held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mattoon, from left to right: Jo Crackel, Cindy Phipps, Nancy Donnell, Janice Mann, Karen Stoll, Connie Smith, Nancy Maxedon, Teresa Lane, Christi Diepholz, and Carol DuFrain.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The Ladies Aid of St. John’s Lutheran Church will be hosting a Holiday Cookie Walk with Christmas Shoppe.

The event will be held at the church, 200 Charleston Ave. in Mattoon, from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

Each year members and pastor choose a deserving individual or family to benefit from the funds raised at the event. This year they have chosen the education fund for the children of the late Rev. Brian Homann

Casey Cookie Candy Caper to he held

Homann grew up attending St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Dorans and attended St. John’s Lutheran School. He studied at Concordia River Forest before attending the seminary. He recently was ordained and accepted a call in July to Beardstown where he and his wife were residing with their two children. The fund will assist his wife with education expenses.

