Leadership the focus of Charleston Rotary

CHARLESTON — Good leaders may be born or made, according to Jeff Baker of Charleston.

Baker, who has been involved in businesses such as finance, cabinetry and water supply, is the owner of the Jeff Baker Company, doing human resources consulting work. He also is president of the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

Baker recently was the speaker at the Charleston Rotary Club as the club is spending several meetings focusing on leadership.

Baker said, yes, some people seem to be born to take on a leadership role. They just always seem to be someone that others looked up to. But, he said, people also can learn the skills necessary to help themselves achieve goals and to help others succeed.

Good leaders have three basic traits, Baker told Rotarians: The “Three Fs” are Fair, Firm and Friendly. While most people know the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” Baker said there also is a Platinum Rule: “Treat others as they would like to be treated.”

Rotary members follow The Four-Way Test: “Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?”

Baker said open and honest communication is needed in being a good leader. He also said supervisors should be given the benefit of the doubt — until proven otherwise — when issues arise.

“They wouldn’t be in that (supervisory) position without some ability,” he pointed out.

He also said any leader must be able to adapt but when considering changes, is the solution sustainable?

And Baker concluded his leadership comments by quoting an unknown author: “The hallmark of a well-managed organization is not the absence of problems, but whether or not problems are effectively addressed.”

The Charleston Rotary Club is a sponsor of “The Leader in Me” program being used in the Charleston school district. Rotary sponsors the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards for high school students, sponsors Rotary Youth Exchange opportunities for high school students and demonstrates leadership through its motto of “Service Above Self.” Rotary meets at noon each Tuesday in the Rotary Rooms at the Charleston Public Library. For more information visit charlestonrotary@wordpress.com.

