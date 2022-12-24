LIFESPAN: Awardees named at annual Holiday Luncheon

The Coles County Council on Aging has bestowed its annual honors on those in the community who continually help the group achieve its mission.

Jim Arnholt was named the Volunteer of the Year for his 20-plus years of volunteerism for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Mark Esarey was announced as the Donor of the Year for his selfless financial contributions to the Coles County Council on Aging over the years. Lacey Mullins and Steve Lawhorn with Auto Truck and Farm Repair were named the Partner of the Year for their dedicated service to the Dial-A-Ride fleet and always ensuring that our buses are the safest on the road.

Linda Podeschi received the Dee Braden Believe Award. Braden presented this prestigious award that was created in her honor to recognize her 40-plus years as Coles County Council on Aging’s executive director.

Podeschi was asked by the CCCoA Board of Directors to act as interim executive director from August to the end of October. In her three month in that role, officials said Podeschi embodied that of which the Believe Award represents with her excellent leadership.

The awards were handed out at the Holiday Luncheon at the LifeSpan Center. About 200 Coles County residents attended.

The event was sponsored by Health Alliance, First-Mid Insurance group, Brookstone Estates, Diepholz Auto, and Doehring, Winders & Co. A traditional holiday meal was catered by Niemerg’s Steak House of Effingham.

Coles County Council on Aging also would like to thank the following individuals and organizations that helped make the special event possible: Jennifer Peterson and her National Honors Students from Charleston High School, Matthew Jacobs and his culinary art students from LIFT, LSVP Volunteers, CCCoA Board volunteers, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steak Burgers, Mattoon Flower Shop, Diligent Hands Metalworking, Milk and Honey Coffee Shop, Charleston Dominos, Pastor Samantha for doing our invocation, Placemat Advertisers, Liberty ABATE-donation of 200 fruit baskets, CCCoA Board President Sherri Branson, for leading the program.

