CHARLESTON — The LifeSpan Center will host a presentation the consequences of Medicare fraud, errors and abuse and the mission of the Senior Medicare Patrol program.

The public is invited to attend the event, which is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.

The presentation will be led by Lauren Laine, executive services at the East Central Area Agency on Aging in Bloomington.

“Every year Medicare loses an estimated $60 billion due to fraud, errors, and abuse,” Laine said. “The Senior Medicare Patrol works at the grassroots level with people directly affected by Medicare fraud, errors, and abuse. The SMP mission is to empower and assist Medicare beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers to prevent, detect and report health care fraud, errors and abuse through outreach, counseling and education.”

Attendees will learn simple tips and tricks they can use to prevent, detect, or report potential fraud.

Registration is required by calling the Coles County Council on Aging at 217-639-5150.

