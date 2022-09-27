LIFESPAN: Friday Club to provide activities and discussion for adults with disabilities

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday Club to provide activities and discussion for adults with disabilities

Are you an adult with disabilities? The LifeSpan Center now has a club tailored just for you. Retired Eastern Illinois University and Charleston High School teacher Sandy Johnson, in association with CTF, will lead a fun social group twice a month with those that are interested.

Johnson has enjoyed working with CTF since 2013. Linda Kirby who is also retired from EIU and CHS and Dr. Christina Edmonds-Behrend of EIU will be assisting with club activities. Activities include card games, simple crafts, snacks and open conversation. Activities are tailored to the needs and abilities of those who attend. Classes are free to attend, but registration is mandatory.

Friday Club will meet at The LifeSpan Center located behind Sarah Bush Hospital. October Friday Club dates are at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 and 21.

To register, contact Johnson by email at sjjohnson2@eiu.edu. If you have questions, you may call LifeSpan at 217-639-5150.

