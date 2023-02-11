The Volunteer Income Tax Program (VITA) at the LifeSpan Center has begun it 44th tax season.

The Coles County Council on Aging VITA program is designed to help low- and moderate-income taxpayers complete their annual tax returns at no cost. The VITA program serves residents from any county in Illinois of all ages. You must make less than $57,000 to receive this service. VITA volunteers receive training and become certified through the IRS to prepare basic income tax return preparations with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

The LifeSpan Center VITA Program will run through April 6. The service is by appointment only. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call the LifeSpan Center at 217-639-5150.

The LifeSpan Center is located at 11021 East County Road 800 North (corner of Loxa Road and 800N). Those needing transportation can call Dial-A-Ride Public Transportation Service at 217-639-5169 to make a reservation. Schedules for the ZIP LINE service can be found at dialaridetransit.org.

