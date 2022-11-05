LIFESPAN: LifeSpan Center announces return of Holiday Luncheon

The COVID-19 pandemic halted many events and plans in the last few years. The Coles County Council on Aging’s annual Holiday Luncheon is among one of the events that had to be canceled in 2020 and 2021.

The Council traditionally hosted their Holiday Luncheon each year at the LifeSpan Center during the month of December. The luncheon was paused in the midst of the Pandemic in 2020 in order to keep attendees safe.

Now that things have started to settle down and life is going back to “normal,” the Council on Aging is happy to announce the return of the Holiday Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the LifeSpan Center,11021 East County Road 800 North, Charleston.

This luncheon is designed to celebrate the holiday season and to share the spirit of giving with the residents we serve. Attendees must register for this event by calling the LifeSpan Center at 217-639-5150. Registration is open through Dec 7.

This luncheon provides a free meal and program for seniors aged 60 plus that reside in Coles County. Besides being served a traditional holiday meal with all of the trimmings, attendees will get to watch the awards ceremony that honors the donor, partner, and volunteer of the year.

The Dee Braden Believe Award winner will also be announced. This award honors the Coles County Council on Aging’s first Executive Director, Dee Braden. The council encourages the community to nominate individuals that have shown exemplary leadership and/or has been a source of inspiration and hope within the community of Coles County. The nomination process will be announced at a later date.

We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with you and yours. Don’t have a ride? Schedule a ride with Dial-A-Ride free of charge by calling 1-800-500-5505. We hope to see you there.

For additional information on these and other events, call 217-639-5150.