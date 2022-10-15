LIFESPAN: LifeSpan Center announces upcoming events

The LifeSpan Center has announced a full slate of activities.
- The Coles County Health Department will be offering flu shots from Flue shots will be offered from 10 a.m., to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23. No reservation required.
- Medicare open enrollment assistance through Dec. 7. Contact Senior Information Services at 217-639-5150 to make an appointment.
- Coloring for Adults classes are from 10 to 11 a.m. the third Wednesday of the months. Coloring books and utensils are supplied.
- Veteran’s Coffee Group meets at 9 a.m. on the second and fourth Friday of each month. Call 217-639-5150 to reserve a spot.
- Peace Meal Senior Nutrition, noon, daily. $3.50 suggested donation. Call 1-800-543-1770 to make your reservation.
- Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. The group is open to those with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers. Call 217-639-5150 to register.
- Grandparent and Grandchild Movie Day will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. Call 217-639-5150 to reserve a spot for this free Halloween movie event.
- The informational session Childproofing is not just for Kids: Safe Storage of Medications and Firearms to Protect Seniors, is set from 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Call 217-581-5114 to register.
- Dine with a Doc, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. Featured speaker will be Dr. Angela Azor of HSHS Medical Group-Multispecialty Care. Lunch is provided. Call 217-639-5150 to make a reservation.
- Friday Club is a group tailored to adults with disabilities. Sandy Johnson, in association with CTF, leads a fun social group twice a month. The next meeting is Oct. 21.
- Exercise Groups: Tai Chi & Beginner Qi Gong every Tuesday and Thursday; 1-2 p.m.; Zumba Gold every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11-11:45 a.m.; Chair Yoga every Tuesday and Thursday, 10-10:45 a.m.; Arthritis Classes each Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m.; and Country Line Dancing from 1-2 p.m. on the first and third Monday.
The LifeSpan Center is located at 11021 East County Road 800 North, Charleston. For additional information on these and other events, call 217-639-5150.