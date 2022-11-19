LIFESPAN: LifeSpan Center seeking volunteers for income tax season

The LifeSpan Center is seeking individuals to join its LifeSpan Volunteer Program.

LSVP not only promotes volunteer opportunities as community service, but also the opportunity to take pride in sharing your existing skills and learning new ones. Volunteers are matched to assignments according to each person’s interests, abilities, preferences and availability.

Current volunteer opportunities include Operation Gratitude Pen Pal Program, LifeSpan Welcome Desk and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.

Tax preparation season is fast approaching. LifeSpan Center’s VITA program is designed to help low and moderate-income taxpayers, older adults, persons with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency complete their annual tax returns at no cost. IRS certified volunteers provide free, basic tax return preparations with electronic filing to qualified individuals in Coles and surrounding counties.

LSVP is seeking individuals willing to volunteer their time to assistance with tax preparations. No experience is required, but individuals must complete an extensive IRS training course, pass the VITA volunteer certification course and provide state or federal issued identification.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for LifeSpan Center’s VITA program or any of the other volunteer programs LSVP offers, contact Chris Roberts at 217-639-5150 or at croberts@lifespancenter.org.