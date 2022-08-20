LIFESPAN: Who says coloring is only for adults?

Did you know there are health benefits associated with coloring as an adult? According to Neilson Bookscan data, there are many benefits of coloring, especially for seniors.

1. Coloring engages both sides of the brain. When Coloring, we engage our small motor skills as well as logic and creativity.

2. Coloring works with our brain in a way that helps eliminate boredom. Time can pass quickly as we get wrapped up in our creation.

3. While coloring, our brain enters a meditative state. This allows a release of anxiety.

LifeSpan will be offering a Coloring Presentation at 10 a.m. Wednesday August 24. Cheri Burcham of University of Illinois Extension will be giving a presentation the many benefits of coloring. She will discuss why we choose the colors we do. At the completion of her presentation, everyone will have the opportunity to socialize and color. Embrace your inner child and show your creative side.

Call to reserve your spot at 217-639-5150.

Peace Meal Lunch at LifeSpan

Aug 22-26

Suggested donation for lunches is $3.50 for those over 60, and $9.60 for those under 60.

Monday – Biscuits and Gravy, Baby Bakers, Tropical Fruit Compote, Juice

Tuesday – Fried Chicken, Twice Baked Potato Casserole, Cooked Spinach, Pears, and Whole Grain Bread

Wednesday – Hamburger, Baked Beans, Corn, Potato Salad, and a Bun

Thursday – Taco Salad with Meat, Lettuce, and Beans, Tomatoes, and Salsa, Pears, Taco Chips, and Surprise Dessert

Friday – Pulled Pork, Green Beans, yellow Squash, Tangy Cole Slaw, and a Bun

Calendar of Events

Aug. 22-26

We now have movies playing on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m.. Join us in our beautiful 50 seat theatre. Feel free to bring in a drink and a snack to enjoy while you watch the movie with friends.

The LifeSpan Center is located at 11021 E. County road 800N, Charleston (northeast of Sarah bush Lincoln Health Center). The telephone number the the center is 217-639-5150. Programs include: LSVP, Senior Information Services, Family Care Giver Resource Center. For Dial-A-Ride call 217-639-5169 or 800-500-5505. Peace Meal Lunch at LifeSpan is served at noon.