LIFESPAN: You can make a difference in your community at tax time

Are you interested in helping others? Do you want to make a difference in the lives of others?

The Coles County Council on Aging, also known as the LifeSpan Center, is seeking volunteers who are interested in sharing their skills, talent and knowledge with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. All training is provided to prepare you for assisting others at tax time. Donating a few hours a week to help others can truly be beneficial to the community around us.

When you become certified as a VITA volunteer you will be able to provide free, basic, tax preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals in Coles County and surrounding counties. VITA is designed to help low and moderate-income tax payers, older adults, persons with disabilities, Native Americans, rural tax payers and those with limited English proficiency, complete their annual tax returns at no cost.

While you won’t receive a paycheck for your service, volunteering also provides countless other personal benefits you may not have considered. Benefits may include social, emotional, physical, and professional perks. Donating your time, energy, and resources can be just as rewarding for you as for those you are helping.

If you think you may be a great fit, please contact us at 217-639-5150.

The LifeSpan Center is located at 11021 E. County road 800N, Charleston (northeast of Sarah bush Lincoln Health Center). The telephone number the the center is 217-639-5150. Programs include: LSVP, Senior Information Services, Family Care Giver Resource Center. For Dial-A-Ride call 217-639-5169 or 800-500-5505. Peace Meal Lunch at LifeSpan is served at noon.