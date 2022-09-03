 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

editor's pick

LIFESPAN: You can make a difference in your community at tax time

  • 0
LifeSpan Center logo

Linking generations. Enhancing lives.

Are you interested in helping others? Do you want to make a difference in the lives of others?

The Coles County Council on Aging, also known as the LifeSpan Center, is seeking volunteers who are interested in sharing their skills, talent and knowledge with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. All training is provided to prepare you for assisting others at tax time. Donating a few hours a week to help others can truly be beneficial to the community around us.

When you become certified as a VITA volunteer you will be able to provide free, basic, tax preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals in Coles County and surrounding counties. VITA is designed to help low and moderate-income tax payers, older adults, persons with disabilities, Native Americans, rural tax payers and those with limited English proficiency, complete their annual tax returns at no cost.

Lake Land College instructor releases OER math textbook

While you won’t receive a paycheck for your service, volunteering also provides countless other personal benefits you may not have considered. Benefits may include social, emotional, physical, and professional perks. Donating your time, energy, and resources can be just as rewarding for you as for those you are helping.

If you think you may be a great fit, please contact us at 217-639-5150.

The LifeSpan Center is located at 11021 E. County road 800N, Charleston (northeast of Sarah bush Lincoln Health Center). The telephone number the the center is 217-639-5150. Programs include: LSVP, Senior Information Services, Family Care Giver Resource Center. For Dial-A-Ride call 217-639-5169 or 800-500-5505. Peace Meal Lunch at LifeSpan is served at noon.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Birthday: Heath — 100th

Birthday: Heath — 100th

Dr. Jerry D. Heath of Charleston will celebrate his 100th birthday on Monday, Sept. 19. A card shower will be held in his honor.

Birthday: Stock — 95th

Birthday: Stock — 95th

Doris B. (Wharton) Stock of Decatur will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee as Matriarch of the Maurice L. and Doris B. Stock Family on Sunday, September 4.

Birthday: Dare — 92nd

Birthday: Dare — 92nd

Virginia Dare of Charleston will celebrate her 92nd birthday on Friday, Sept. 9. A card shower will be held in her honor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News