Master Gardeners thank Rural King for seed donation to help Ukraine, community groups

CHARLESTON — The University of Illinois Master Gardeners program thanks Rural King for their donation of thousands of seed packets that have helped the local community and will soon aid Ukraine.

The Master Gardeners of Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie, and Shelby counties used part of the donated seeds for their outreach efforts and have been dispensing additional packets to other local organizations to support their community programs.

“The ripples keep spreading from your good deed. Thank you!” said Master Gardener volunteer Kathy Hummel.

Approximately 600 packets of seeds, including cabbage, tomatoes, beets, greens, beans, and many others, were delivered to Machinery Management Services of Charleston. Zeena Alexander, who facilitates container loading and logistics, has been organizing the collection of supplies from the community for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, where the people are facing economic hardships due to the ongoing fighting there.

The other donated seed packets went to the Jefferson Elementary School Jr. Master Gardener’s garden, Green Team community garden, and Habitat for Humanity ReStore, all in Charleston; Douglas-Hart Nature Center, 4-H Garden SPIN Club, and 4-H FarmBot at Elevate, all in Mattoon; Neoga High School greenhouse; Shelbyville Community Garden; and all the way to Miami, Florida’s Southside Elementary School garden.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

