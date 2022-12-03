Mattoon Foundation for Academic Excellence announces grants

MATTOON — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce that it has awarded four family engagement mini-grants through the Mattoon Foundation for Academic Excellence Fund.

The industrial technology (woodshop) class taught by Jacob Fryman at Mattoon Middle School received $1,000 for decorative lanterns and/or welcome signs for students’ houses/apartments.

"The goal of this project would be to provide an interactive activity the students could do at home with their loved ones/guardians provided by the students at Mattoon Middle School and made by the students at Mattoon Middle School,” stated Fryman.

Rachael McCoy of Williams Elementary School received $1,000 for her classroom to perform the Clifton Strengths assessment and book study for families.

“Through this grant and book study, families will be able to see their strengths in action, especially in their interactions with their own students," McCoy says.

De Dalby, counselor at Mattoon High School, received $1,000 for the College and Career Readiness Night.

Dalby explains, “By bringing in the different businesses and off-campus opportunities students and their families have a front row seat to see that there are countless avenues to take besides college.”

Ashley Wishard of Mattoon Middle School received $1,000 for the Books and Game Night.

“Students will get to show responsibility, ownership, and respect when serving concessions to those families that come in for Books and Game Night," stated Wishard.

The Community Foundation also awarded two community engagement grants through the Mattoon Foundation for Academic Excellence Fund.

Lori Westra, a Riddle Elementary School nurse, received $10,000 for the Healthy Families Collaboration. “We (are) starting a pilot program at Riddle Elementary where the school nurse and school counselor will take the lead in identifying families to join us on a journey of discovery and growth which will lead to healthier families, healthier schools, and ultimately healthier community, Westra said.

Vincent Walk, teacher at Mattoon High School, received $10,000 for Homecoming & Career Day 2022-2023.

“The activities of homecoming week gave students the opportunity to interact and learn about the many service organizations in the Mattoon area. During the spring of 2023 MHS hopes to add the inspiration of a keynote speaker and host a career/college day at Mattoon High School. MHS wants students to become more aware of local career options and opportunities and to start building professional connections with businesses and alumni, which could develop into internships and valuable mentor connections,” Walk said.