Mattoon Lions Club to collect donations this weekend
{{featured_button_text}}
Lions Club White Cane

Pictured at a previous effort is Lion Randall Ross.

MATTOON — The Mattoon Lions Club will be collecting donations from the community this Friday and Saturday June 4-5 at the usual corners.

The Lions' primary mission is assisting people with visual handicaps but they also support many other local worthy endeavors. If you see them at a stop sign, please consider supporting their projects.

