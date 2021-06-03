Mattoon Lions Club to collect donations this weekend

MATTOON — The Mattoon Lions Club will be collecting donations from the community this Friday and Saturday June 4-5 at the usual corners.
The Lions' primary mission is assisting people with visual handicaps but they also support many other local worthy endeavors. If you see them at a stop sign, please consider supporting their projects.
