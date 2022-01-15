Mattoon Moose Lodge holds Monopoly tournament to benefit The Haven

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — The Mattoon Moose Lodge 803 held a monopoly tournament to benefit The Haven.

The Mattoon Moose had six teams of eight people sign up to play Monopoly. By process of elimination the winner of each game advanced to eventually determine a winner.

The winner of this year's tournament was Sarah Crawford.

Moose Lodge presented Chris Davis, director of The Haven, with a check for $1,000 on Dec. 22.

The Mattoon Moose Lodge has decided that this will be an annual event, with its proceeds being donated to local charity.

