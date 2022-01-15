Mattoon Moose Lodge holds Monopoly tournament to benefit The Haven

MATTOON — The Mattoon Moose Lodge 803 held a monopoly tournament to benefit The Haven.

The Mattoon Moose had six teams of eight people sign up to play Monopoly. By process of elimination the winner of each game advanced to eventually determine a winner.

The winner of this year's tournament was Sarah Crawford.

Moose Lodge presented Chris Davis, director of The Haven, with a check for $1,000 on Dec. 22.

The Mattoon Moose Lodge has decided that this will be an annual event, with its proceeds being donated to local charity.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.