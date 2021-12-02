Mattoon Rotary to hit the road Saturday to collect food donations

MATTOON — After conducting a drop-off collection drive last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mattoon Rotary Club will be returning to their traditional door-to-door method for the 37th annual December food drive.

“We always want to give back to our community and we really feel like if we can put food on the table. It’s really the foundation of helping families and their children get back to where they need to be in life,” said Gary Swearingen, Rotary volunteer and longtime drive organizer. “We feel like food is really the start to all of their answers.”

As a way to minimize physical contact, Swearingen said they are asking resident to leave their donations on their front doorstep to be picked up from 9 to 11 a.m.

Normally they would get more donations by knocking on doors, so Swearingen said they are concerned that the volume of donations from door-to-door collections will be lighter this year.

“We like to do it around the holiday time because we always feel that by helping others it’s a blessing for our community,” Swearingen said. “It’s definitely the Christmas spirit.”

The Rotary Club is also encouraging people to make monetary donations as it “made a huge impact” last year for both the Mattoon Community Food Center and the Salvation Army, the two organizations that receive the items from the food drives, Swearingen said.

All donations will then be split evenly between the food center and the Salvation Army.

“Believe it or not there are people in Mattoon driving around that are homeless that have to choose between paying an electric bill or eating,” said Mary Russell, executive director of the Mattoon Community Food Center. “Every little bit helps.”

Having been a part of the food drive for almost 20 years, Russell said people and families who receive the items are grateful to get what they can because it “takes some pressure off of them so they can function a little better.”

The event is important for getting staple items like sugar, flour, crackers, peanut butter, potatoes, canned meats or vegetables, and soups, but also other necessities like soap and laundry detergent, Russell said.

Along with his wife Katelyn, Salvation Army Lt. Nathan North said they have been in charge of the Mattoon location for almost three years now and have always been appreciative of the support they receive from the Rotary Club and the community as a whole.

“It’s been amazing to see how much the Rotary Club can collect each year and help us maintain a good amount of food each year,” North said. “I would say a lot of times it keeps us stocked until almost the summertime so it’s been great.”

If food is left on any front doorsteps, Swearingen said people can call 217-254-0999 to make sure somebody comes out and picks it up.

Checks, with "Food Drive" on the memo line, can be made payable to Mattoon Rotary Charities Foundation and mailed to 609 Park Drive, Suite B, in Charleston. Individuals may also give their monetary donations to any volunteers picking up donations along the way.

