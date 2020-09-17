Mattoon Special Olympics athletes to hold benefit walk for coach

MATTOON — Mattoon Special Olympics athletes will be hosting the "Prayer Warriors Walk for Les" at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Peterson Park in Mattoon.

It's $5 per person donation to raise funds for Les Todd's fight with cancer. A special presentation of a photo blanket from the athletes to Todd will be at 4:45 p.m. at the Peterson Park Pavilion.

There will be signs posted around the park that will have healing prayers and words of encouragement for the participants to read during the walk. Order forms for T-shirts and hoodies that we are selling will be available as well, all designed by the family.

Todd, a Special Olympics coach, was diagnosed with colon cancer and went through radiation. He was recently re-diagnosed and underwent surgery, while continuing to coach Special Olympics during chemotherapy.

This year Les was also re-diagnosed with kidney cancer and had the tumor removed and had some post-op problems along with the discovery of an additional tumor on his brain.

According to a press release, he always has a positive attitude and time for his many children. Nothing slows him down he has three adult songs and their wives and a daughter, but he was always "Papa Les" to over 30 intellectually disabled children and adults.