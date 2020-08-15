Mattoon VFW turns 75

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MATTOON — Founders of Mattoon VFW Post 4325 signed their original charter at the end of World War II, just eight days after Japan surrendered and 11 days before the surrender document was signed on the USS Missouri in Tokyo Harbor.

The post will be celebrating their 75th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 22. These veterans did not stop serving the nation when they left the armed forces, but rededicated themselves to helping others, military members, veterans and non-veterans alike to better the community they live in.

The Post currently has 400 members representing veterans from W.W. II, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War, Afghanistan, and Iraq. They also have a very active Auxiliary group of 200 members. The current Post Commander is Wayne Cox, who encourages all eligible veterans, and interested community members to consider becoming a part of this organization.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a public celebration at this time.

