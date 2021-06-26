 Skip to main content
Neoga-Sigel Special Olympics Team visits Mattoon High School

Neoga-Sigel Special Olympics Team visits Mattoon High School

Pictured, the Neoga-Sigel Indians Special Olympics Team during their recent visit to Mattoon High School for Spring Games 2021.

MATTOON — The Neoga-Sigel Indians Special Olympics Team recently visited Mattoon High School for Spring Games 2021. All athletes could participate in any event they chose to do. Results were recorded but with no competition. Organizers say this was a great way for athletes to try new events.

After finishing at the High School, pizza was enjoyed at Peterson Park. Organizers thank Neoga Fire, Police and EMS for the great send off, the citizens who lined the street to cheer the athletes out of town that morning, and coach Amanda Osbourne for her enthusiasm and care for the team.

