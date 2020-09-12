New Tarble director tells Rotary about adapting to change

CHARLESTON — Directing an arts center during the shelter-in-place pandemic is a rough way to begin a new job. But that’s what Jennifer Baker is dealing with at the Tarble Arts Center.
Baker, director and chief curator at the Tarble Arts Center on Eastern Illinois University’s campus, recently talked to the Charleston Rotary Club about her first few months on the job during the coronavirus pandemic.
Baker, a Marengo, Ill., native said she has Rotary to thank for her career in the arts. She received a Rotary scholarship to an arts camp which sparked her interest in the field.
“The pandemic changed a lot of the ideas I had of what we’d be doing this year,” she told Rotary members during a recent virtual meeting.
Since arriving on June 1, she has been meeting with colleagues to do some planning “and try to envision how we can serve the community over the next few years.”
Baker said she doesn’t want to bring in artists and exhibits during the quarantine. Many artists are not comfortable traveling in the current health climate.
“We’re going to focus on caring for our collection,” she said.
While the Tarble is a great building, she said, the staff is looking to do some renovating and improving signage and directions “and how to welcome people better.”
Baker is hopeful the Tarble can host an outdoor event this fall. Using the porch-like wooden and multi-layered structure on Tarble’s southeast side, Chicago artist Amanda Williams is slated to deliver an address on Oct. 1. Her visit is sponsored with EIU’s Women’s Studies Program.
She said Tarble staff also has developed three kits for use by area schools. Baker said she also hopes to build some future exhibits around artists who have been hurt by the pandemic. Another future exhibit will feature artists from East-Central Illinois.
“I’m sort of grateful for the break,” she said of the summer work changes. “It lets us have conversations. There is no shortage of creative people here. It’s a really quiet time to sort through what we have been doing and what we want to do.”
Baker said being in Charleston has provided a lot of nostalgia for her and her childhood in Marengo.
She spent the past few years in Kansas where she was a lecturer and critic-in-residence at the University of Kansas. She also served as curator of exhibitions at the Powell Gardens in Kansas City.
Baker received her bachelor’s degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago and has a Master of Fine Arts from Washington University of St. Louis.
The Charleston Rotary Club also recently added three new members: Rob Ulm, principal at Jefferson Elementary School; Melissa Walton, district executive with the Boy Scouts; and Aaron Lock, principal at Charleston High School.
The Charleston Rotary Club is a service organization that is involved in local, regional and international projects. Its primary focus locally is on youth.
For more information on the Charleston Rotary Club, visit the club’s web page, charlestonrotary.wordpress.com.
