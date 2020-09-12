New Tarble director tells Rotary about adapting to change

Baker is hopeful the Tarble can host an outdoor event this fall. Using the porch-like wooden and multi-layered structure on Tarble’s southeast side, Chicago artist Amanda Williams is slated to deliver an address on Oct. 1. Her visit is sponsored with EIU’s Women’s Studies Program.

She said Tarble staff also has developed three kits for use by area schools. Baker said she also hopes to build some future exhibits around artists who have been hurt by the pandemic. Another future exhibit will feature artists from East-Central Illinois.

“I’m sort of grateful for the break,” she said of the summer work changes. “It lets us have conversations. There is no shortage of creative people here. It’s a really quiet time to sort through what we have been doing and what we want to do.”

Baker said being in Charleston has provided a lot of nostalgia for her and her childhood in Marengo.

She spent the past few years in Kansas where she was a lecturer and critic-in-residence at the University of Kansas. She also served as curator of exhibitions at the Powell Gardens in Kansas City.

Baker received her bachelor’s degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago and has a Master of Fine Arts from Washington University of St. Louis.