Pandemic affects Rotary support of ‘Leader in Me’

CHARLESTON — The coronavirus pandemic has put some of the Charleston School District’s “Leader in Me” lessons into practice.
Kristen Holly, assistant superintendent for student services, recently told the Charleston Rotary Club that feedback from teachers is that students and teachers have been using lessons from the district-wide program, even when students were taking classes remotely.
“One lesson is to focus on what you can control and not on the things you can’t control,” Holly said. “Leader in Me” involves a lot of building character, leadership and goal-setting.
Students must be independent enough to do a lot of the remote learning on their own.
She gave an example of one elementary student who stepped forward when a kindergarten teacher was having technical issues and was slow to get online with the class.
“One kindergarten student had a sibling who is in the second grade,” Holly explained. “That second-grade student took it on herself to get on camera and read a book to the class until the teacher could join.”
Holly said the student was being proactive (one of the core principles of “Leader in Me”) and being a leader.
Holly said “Leader in Me” is a multi-year process, not another program. It follows the “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People” with different lessons for classes from kindergarten through high school.
This school year is the second year that Charleston Rotary is sponsoring a school’s “Leader in Me” learning. Last year, Rotary sponsored Jefferson Elementary’s study materials. This year, Rotary is sponsoring Carl Sandburg Elementary’s materials. Next year Rotary will fund materials for Charleston Middle School and kindergarten.
It’s a three-year Rotary commitment for a total of $24,000, or $8,000 a year.
Rotary funds the “Leader in Me” assistance from its spring and Eastern Illinois University homecoming pancake days, a $2,000 Rotary District 6490 grant and contributions.
“We’ve sold a lot of pancakes and had great support from the community,” said Charleston Rotarian Melanie Mills, director of the club’s “Leader in Me” project.
But the pandemic that began last spring has meant an interruption of fundraising opportunities.
“Due to the pandemic, three pancake days have been missed,” Mills added.
The club was not able to have a pancake breakfast last spring or in the fall. It doesn’t seem that a spring pancake event is a possibility either.
Rotary members donated more than $1,000 to make up for the lack of a spring pancake day to complete last year’s $8,000 commitment.
This year, after the D6490 grant and Rotarians’ contributions, the club is about $1,500 short of the $8,000 goal and is asking interested people in the area for assistance.
The club asks that anyone wanting to help can mail a check to the Charleston Rotary Club Foundation, in care of club Secretary Bill Warmoth, 31 Miller Ave., Charleston. Donations to the club foundation are tax deductible.
“It is unusual to ask for the community’s help,” Mills said, “but the community has helped us through events like the pancake days so we want to give them the opportunity to support the ‘Leader in Me’ project this way.”
Including the “Leader in Me” program, Charleston Rotary has contributed more than $125,00 to the schools since 2000 through “I Like Me” books for kindergarten pupils, annual college scholarships, technology assistance, Top Ten Student Luncheon, Jefferson Leadership Awards, CHS Interact Club, exchange students and more.
Charleston Rotary meets on Zoom at noon each Tuesday. New members are welcome. More information is at Charlestonrotary.wordpress.com.