Pandemic affects Rotary support of ‘Leader in Me’

CHARLESTON — The coronavirus pandemic has put some of the Charleston School District’s “Leader in Me” lessons into practice.

Kristen Holly, assistant superintendent for student services, recently told the Charleston Rotary Club that feedback from teachers is that students and teachers have been using lessons from the district-wide program, even when students were taking classes remotely.

“One lesson is to focus on what you can control and not on the things you can’t control,” Holly said. “Leader in Me” involves a lot of building character, leadership and goal-setting.

Students must be independent enough to do a lot of the remote learning on their own.

She gave an example of one elementary student who stepped forward when a kindergarten teacher was having technical issues and was slow to get online with the class.

“One kindergarten student had a sibling who is in the second grade,” Holly explained. “That second-grade student took it on herself to get on camera and read a book to the class until the teacher could join.”

Holly said the student was being proactive (one of the core principles of “Leader in Me”) and being a leader.