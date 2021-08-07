Pandemic didn’t stop Charleston Rotary projects

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Rotary Club recently celebrated the end of a “wild year” and looked forward to the 2021-22 Rotary Year.

At a picnic held at the Lake Charleston pavilion, outgoing club President Jonathan McKenzie saluted members for their accomplishments despite a pandemic-influenced year in which almost every meeting was held virtually.

“What a wild year we’ve experienced!” McKenzie said. “I think it’s safe to say the 2020-2021 Rotary Year was a unique and challenging year in a multitude of ways.”

While the pandemic may have slowed Rotary's efforts, McKenzie noted the variety of service projects that were undertaken:

Charleston Rotary met its financial commitment for Year 2 of the Leader-In-Me program in the Charleston School District. The club has now contributed $16,000 of its $24,000 total over three years.

Continued its sponsorship of the Charleston High School Interact Club.

Provided a $1,000 scholarship to a CHS Class of 2021 graduate who will attend Eastern Illinois University.

Sponsored the Jefferson Elementary Leadership Awards with teachers and administration at Jefferson. Again this year, Rotary presented awards to boy and girl leaders in fourth through sixth grade.

Recognized the Top 10 graduates of Charleston High School’s Class of 2021. As with the Jefferson Awards, the Top 10 awards were presented in person at a masked ceremony at the school.

Continued its weekly delivery of Peace Meals/Home Care Delivery, Soup Stop and the HOPE Shelter.

Planted and are maintaining flower plots at both North Park and Kiwanis Park.

Rotarian Mike Watts coordinated the Summer Food Distribution/COVID Response effort with the Charleston School District, Charleston PTA and the Ron Diepholz Auto Group. Volunteers packed food boxes for more than 100 families in need.

Charleston Rotary and CCAR sponsored the annual Back-Pack Project for foster children. Special thanks to Danielle Swango and her team at CCAR for putting everything together.

Polio Plus – This past year Rotary International challenged clubs to donate to the effort to eradicate polio in order to receive a match from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Club members raised more than $3,000 the for Polio Plus campaign. It was our club’s largest anti-polio contribution in many years.

Individual Charleston Rotarians also donated to the Rotary Foundation, Rotary International’s charitable organization that addresses issues regarding health, education, the environment and poverty in the world. In the first 11 months of the Rotary year, Charleston Rotarians contributed more than $15,500 to the RI Foundation. That total ranks fifth out of 44 Rotary Clubs in this district of Illinois.

Due to the pandemic, Charleston Rotary was not able to have its two annual pancake and sausage fundraisers. Thanks to Charleston Rotarian Terry Davis, the club embarked on a new fundraising effort with the “Fly the Flag” project. The project helped the club raise funds during a pandemic and is a wonderful way to promote patriotism, McKenzie said. Rotarians sold 115 Fly the Flag subscriptions to local residents and businesses.

McKenzie said that despite the pandemic and the lack of contact, interaction and fellowship that is a hallmark of Rotary, the Charleston Rotary Club continues to be strong, move forward and find impactful ways to continue to serve the community and the world.

The Charleston Rotary Club welcomes new members. The club meets each Tuesday at the Charleston Public Library. More information is available on Facebook or at charlestonrotary.org.

