Phoenix Elite team competes in national competition

CHARLESTON — Phoenix Elite opened in 2016, a locally-owned and locally operated tumbling and gymnastics club, located on West State Street in Charleston.
At the beginning of 2020, the competitive team had eight team members. Phoenix Elite has grown considerably and will be entering this competition season with 30 competitors.
In June, seven of these athletes competed at the national competition in Rochester, Minn.: Ava Janes, Connor Janes, Olivia Buchar, Ethan Gordon, Tyler Wayne and Layna Adele, and Sydney Thompson.
- Ava Janes placed third in sub-advanced double-mini and fifth place in sub-advanced Trampoline
- Connor Janes placed fifth in novice trampoline and third in Novice Double-mini
- Olivia Buchar placed third in novice trampoline and third in Novice Double-mini
- Ethan Gordon placed first in elite trampoline, first in elite double-mini, first in advanced floor, fifteenth in open elite trampoline, and tenth in open elite double mini.
- Tyler Wayne placed ninth in novice trampoline and first in Novice double-mini.
- Layna Adele placed ninth in sub-advanced double mini and twelfth in sub-advanced trampoline
- Sydney Thompson placed 22nd in intermediate double-mini and 25th in intermediate trampoline.