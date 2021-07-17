 Skip to main content
Relay for Life informational meeting to be held, dates announced

MATTOON — Coles and Moultrie County Relay For Life organizers will be holding a team meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 19, at Peterson Park in Mattoon to discuss event details for the teams.

This year's Relay for Life will be held from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Peterson Park. The event will also feature games and entertainment with an opening and luminaria ceremony.

Organizers will also be hosting the Survivor Breakfast from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the American Legion in Mattoon. All survivors plus one guest are invited to the breakfast. RSVP to Jessica Seeley by Sunday, Aug. 1, at jessilynne78@yahoo.com with number of attendees and shirt size. 

