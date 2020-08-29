Rotary gets ‘Leader in Me’ update for schools

CHARLESTON — Despite the pandemic and shift to online learning, the “Leader in Me” program is continuing for a second year in Charleston schools.
Kristin Holly, assistant superintendent of the Charleston school district, recently told the Charleston Rotary Club that “Leader in Me” will be part of online education.
“It’s more important than ever,” Holly told Rotary members. “With remote learning there’s some anxiety and fear. Leader in Me will help students to gain some leadership skills.”
The “Leader in Me” program was developed by the family of Stephen Covey, author of “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People.” The program is based on the “character ethic” to develop leadership skills.
Holly said the goal is for the seven habits to become part of the school culture in Charleston.
The Charleston and Mattoon school districts introduced the program during the last school year.
Charleston Rotary has made a three-year commitment of $8,000 a year to help fund the program. In the last school year, Charleston Rotary’s donation was used in the program at Jefferson Elementary. This year’s contribution will be used at Carl Sandburg Elementary to purchase materials for students and staff.
“There’s been a change in the students in the way they work together,” Holly said of the initial year of the program. “It’s exciting to think what the students can do.”
The materials in each level, from kindergarten through high school are similar, she said, but the way the grade levels are taught is different.
The entire staff in the district, including non-teachers, is being trained. Students are learning the seven habits in class. They will establish action teams and set goals.
“It’s everything we thought it would be and more,” she said. “It’s very exciting.”
Each month, she said, one student from each class is recognized for demonstrating leadership in that period.
The Charleston High School staff is being trained this fall. Holly said the goal is for high school students to take greater interest in and be thinking about their future after high school.
Charleston Rotary continues to meet each Tuesday at noon on Zoom. More information on Charleston Rotary can be found at charlestonrotary.wordpress.com.
