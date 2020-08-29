Rotary gets ‘Leader in Me’ update for schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHARLESTON — Despite the pandemic and shift to online learning, the “Leader in Me” program is continuing for a second year in Charleston schools.

Kristin Holly, assistant superintendent of the Charleston school district, recently told the Charleston Rotary Club that “Leader in Me” will be part of online education.

“It’s more important than ever,” Holly told Rotary members. “With remote learning there’s some anxiety and fear. Leader in Me will help students to gain some leadership skills.”

The “Leader in Me” program was developed by the family of Stephen Covey, author of “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People.” The program is based on the “character ethic” to develop leadership skills.

Holly said the goal is for the seven habits to become part of the school culture in Charleston.

The Charleston and Mattoon school districts introduced the program during the last school year.

Charleston Rotary has made a three-year commitment of $8,000 a year to help fund the program. In the last school year, Charleston Rotary’s donation was used in the program at Jefferson Elementary. This year’s contribution will be used at Carl Sandburg Elementary to purchase materials for students and staff.