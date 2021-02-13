Rotary learns about Charleston street projects

With a new science building planned at EIU south of the Tarble Arts Center on Ninth Street, Buescher said the city is looking at either altering the intersection at Ninth and Lincoln or directing some northbound traffic to 12th Street.

Buescher said Ninth Street already is busy and with added traffic officials believe two left turn lanes may be required which would shave some property off the corners. He said it may be more practical to improve 12th Street and that intersection with Lincoln to encourage people wanting to turn east to use that street.

Buescher also said at some point the city will extend Community Drive north of the new First Christian Church and south of Sister City Park. That street would go west of the church and lead to an area planned to be green space for soccer, flag football and other recreation. It would connect with Nursery Road.

Buescher said city officials are setting aside some funds to be able to pay for these projects.

“We’re working on it,” Buescher told Rotary. “We want to be smart about it, make good recommendations and go.”