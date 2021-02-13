Rotary learns about Charleston street projects

CHARLESTON — Once the Lincoln Avenue resurfacing project is complete, Charleston officials have several other major street projects planned.
Curt Buescher, public works director for the city of Charleston, recently spoke to the Charleston Rotary Club about several ongoing projects.
Buescher said the only part of the Lincoln Avenue project remaining is completing the switch to black poles for traffic signals and installation of LED lighting for street names on Lincoln over Division, Fourth, Sixth and Ninth streets.
Those LED signs will have an Eastern Illinois University theme with a blue background, white lettering and Panther logo. Also, between Fourth and Seventh streets, wiring for the street lights will be in-ground rather than from pole to pole.
“It will be a trial project that could be expanded in the future,” Buescher told Rotarians.
He said the city’s share of the state-funded Lincoln Avenue project was $440,000, which is paid for with motor fuel tax receipts the city receives from the tax on gasoline sales.
Future projects include resurfacing and widening Douglas Drive from Hayes to Coolidge and Coolidge to the Fox Lake subdivision area.
Douglas is an oil-and-chip road that is 22 feet wide in that stretch with large variations in elevation. The street is planned to be 31 feet wide with a sidewalk on the east side of Douglas and north side of Coolidge, Buescher said. That project could begin in the spring of 2023.
With a new science building planned at EIU south of the Tarble Arts Center on Ninth Street, Buescher said the city is looking at either altering the intersection at Ninth and Lincoln or directing some northbound traffic to 12th Street.
Buescher said Ninth Street already is busy and with added traffic officials believe two left turn lanes may be required which would shave some property off the corners. He said it may be more practical to improve 12th Street and that intersection with Lincoln to encourage people wanting to turn east to use that street.
Buescher also said at some point the city will extend Community Drive north of the new First Christian Church and south of Sister City Park. That street would go west of the church and lead to an area planned to be green space for soccer, flag football and other recreation. It would connect with Nursery Road.
Buescher said city officials are setting aside some funds to be able to pay for these projects.
“We’re working on it,” Buescher told Rotary. “We want to be smart about it, make good recommendations and go.”
