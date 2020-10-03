Rotary learns about local Make-A-Wish effort

CHARLESTON — Make-A-Wish tries to make life a little more enjoyable for children with serious illnesses and their families.

Diane Ratliff of Charleston, the area’s only “wish granter” with the Make-A-Wish Illinois organization, recently told the Charleston Rotary Club about the organization and how people in the community can help.

Ratliff, who also serves as Charleston’s tourism director, said approximately 1,200 children a year in Central Illinois are diagnosed with some type of serious illness.

“Wishes are an important part of their care and treatment,” she said. There were 400 wishes granted in Illinois in the last fiscal year, she said.

In her two years of service, Ratliff has worked with seven families. The wishes of two children were completed; five more are in the process.

“Not many people realize how many kiddos in Coles County are in need,” she told Rotarians.

“Wish granters” must take an online training session and have a background check before they are provided information about families with a “wish.”

“Wish granters” are to get to know the child and his or her family.