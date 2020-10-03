Rotary learns about local Make-A-Wish effort

CHARLESTON — Make-A-Wish tries to make life a little more enjoyable for children with serious illnesses and their families.
Diane Ratliff of Charleston, the area’s only “wish granter” with the Make-A-Wish Illinois organization, recently told the Charleston Rotary Club about the organization and how people in the community can help.
Ratliff, who also serves as Charleston’s tourism director, said approximately 1,200 children a year in Central Illinois are diagnosed with some type of serious illness.
“Wishes are an important part of their care and treatment,” she said. There were 400 wishes granted in Illinois in the last fiscal year, she said.
In her two years of service, Ratliff has worked with seven families. The wishes of two children were completed; five more are in the process.
“Not many people realize how many kiddos in Coles County are in need,” she told Rotarians.
“Wish granters” must take an online training session and have a background check before they are provided information about families with a “wish.”
“Wish granters” are to get to know the child and his or her family.
“Once the wish granter figures out the wish, they keep the family engaged and excited throughout the process,” Ratliff said. It can take months to work out all the details.
Currently, four families in the southern part of Illinois are waiting for a wish granter.
“Make-A-Wish is a big passion of mine,” Ratliff said. “I love helping the families and the kiddos.”
The wish granters also support families with cards and help with fundraisers, such as the truck convoy in Coles County in August. Monetary donations and gift cards also are appreciated, she said.
The convoy, which brought about 80 semitrucks to Charleston and Mattoon raised $16,000 for Make-A-Wish during the pandemic. The first convoy in June 2019 brought in about $30,000 for Make-A-Wish.
When a child’s wish to go, say, to Disney World is granted, the organization pays for the flight, housing and spending money.
“All the family has to concentrate on is the child and family having fun,” she said.
Make-A-Wish Illinois says it is an “incorrect perception” that a wish is for a terminally ill child.
“Make-A-Wish is about giving hope, strength and joy to all children who are fighting a life-threatening medical condition,” the state organization’s website explains. Participants need a medical referral.
More information and an application to be a “wish granter” are available online at illinois.wish.org/volunteer.
The Charleston Rotary Club is a service organization open to men and women. The club is involved in local, regional and international service projects. Its primary focus locally is on youth.
For more information on the Charleston Rotary Club, visit the club’s web page, charlestonrotary.wordpress.com
