Rotary pancake breakfast part of EIU Homecoming parade

CHARLESTON — The annual Rotary Pancake Breakfast will be served Saturday, Oct. 15, in conjunction with the Eastern Illinois University Homecoming parade.

Charleston Rotary Club members will be serving pancakes, sausages and drinks from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Dirty’s Bar and Grill at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Seventh Street, where the parade begins.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children age 11 and younger. Tickets may be purchased in advance from any Rotarian. Tickets also can be purchased at the breakfast.

Rotary has been serving the pancake breakfast near the start of EIU’s Homecoming parade for about 20 years.

At the breakfast, Rotary also will accept donations to the worldwide eradication of polio effort by Rotary and several health organizations.

Pancake breakfast proceeds are used by the Charleston Rotary Club for projects such as sponsoring a field at the new youth sports complex near Sister City Park, international student exchanges, scholarships for Charleston High School graduates, technology assistance for Charleston schools, Jefferson School leadership awards, backpacks for foster students, youth leadership camp opportunities and more.

The Charleston Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday in the Rotary Community Room at the Charleston Public Library. More information can be found at charlestonrotary.org