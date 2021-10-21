Rotary pancakes return to EIU Homecoming parade

CHARLESTON — The annual all-you-can-eat Rotary Pancake Breakfast returns to Eastern Illinois University Homecoming activities on Saturday morning, Oct. 23, in conjunction with the parade.

And, as Sunday is World Polio Day, Rotary will be accepting donations to help immunize children against polio in at-risk countries.

After canceling the 2020 breakfast due to the pandemic, Charleston Rotary Club members will be serving pancakes, sausages and drinks from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Dirty’s Bar and Grill at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Seventh Street, where the parade begins.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for children age 11 and younger. Tickets may be purchased in advance from any Rotarian. Tickets also can be purchased at the breakfast.

Pancake breakfast proceeds are used by the Charleston Rotary Club for projects such as international exchange opportunities for high school students, scholarships to EIU for CHS graduates, Jefferson School leadership awards and more. Rotary also is in the third year of a $24,000 commitment to the Charleston school district’s “The Leader in Me” program.

As part of the World Polio Day observance, EIU’s Old Main has been lit in purple several evenings this week. That is the color that symbolizes when someone has been vaccinated against polio.

In addition to accepting anti-polio donations at the pancake breakfast, Monical’s Pizza will contribute a percentage of each food purchase on Monday, Oct. 25, to the polio vaccination program. Those who wish to have a meal and help the Rotary polio effort need to have a Monical’s coupon, which is available on the Rotary Club Facebook page.

The Charleston Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday in the Rotary Community Room at the Charleston Public Library. For more information, go to charlestonrotary.org.

