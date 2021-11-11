Santa Brigade breakfast and market planned in Strasburg

STRASBURG — Start your day with an all you can eat pancake and smoked sausage breakfast in Strasburg at the 14th annual Santa Brigade Breakfast and Market on Saturday, Nov. 13, to be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 511 S Walnut.

The breakfast will be served from 6-11 a.m. in the social hall.

The event, hosted by Strasburg Community Action Network (SCAN), will also include a Christmas Market in the school gymnasium. There is no entrance fee.

Support the local small business owners who will help you jump start your Christmas shopping with one-of-a-kind and handcrafted gifts including beeswax soap, goat milk lotion, beautiful stained glass window hangings in fall or Christmas themes, wool felted angels, wooden toy trains and tractor sets made by a veteran, laser cut ornaments, snowmen, potholders and more.

There also will be boutique clothes, graphic T-shirts, custom tumblers, vinyl shirts (infant to adult), towels, pillowcases and oven mitts.

Vendors will also include a locally-owned business specializing in creating heirloom quality clothing and alternations. Modern designs and custom orders will be available alongside the “Make your own Headwrap Bow” station where you can use Bow Boards and precut fabrics.

Stock up on homemade baked goods, noodles, cookies, cashews, pecans, mixed nuts, cakepops, iced sugar cookies, jams, jellies and locally made honey.

Orders for various sizes and colors of poinsettias will be taken with delivery and pickup to be the last week of November and first week of December.

Locally grown house plants and popcorn will also be available. Consultants for Tupperware, Usborne Books & More, Scentsy, Tastefully Simple, Farmasi, Pink Zebra, Thirty-one bags and Color Street Nail Polish will feature their holiday specials.

Attendees are also encouraged to register for the 50/50 drawing.

A free will donation will be taken for the breakfast. SCAN is a volunteer organization. Proceeds from the breakfast will be used for park and village improvements.

For more information contact MaRanda McClain at 217-343-7879 or go to Facebook, “Strasburg Community Action Network – SCAN” to see vendor pictures and market details.

