Soup Stop announces return of Charleston Soup Kitchen

CHARLESTON — The Soup Stop Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Charleston's Soup Kitchen will be open once again, beginning Wednesday, June 2, to serve a hot meal, in a friendly atmosphere, to anyone who is hungry.

Soup Stop will be open three days a week (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday) from 11 a.m. to 12:30 at New Hope Worship Center located at 2175 Harrison Ave., Charleston.

On Mondays, vegetable beef soup and choice of ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwich will be served; on Wednesdays, grilled chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, and rolls; on Fridays, fried fish fillet, mac and cheese, and green beans. A take-home sack lunch (sandwich, fruit, and chips) will also be provided.

All guests will be required to wear masks when not eating and sanitize hands upon entering. Social distancing seating will be observed.

The board extends its heartfelt thanks to all those in the community who work together to make this happen as WBs Pub and Grub has generously agreed to continue cooking the meals and New Hope Worship Center has offered to host them once again.