 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soup Stop announces return of Charleston Soup Kitchen
0 comments

Soup Stop announces return of Charleston Soup Kitchen

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Soup Stop Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Charleston's Soup Kitchen will be open once again, beginning Wednesday, June 2, to serve a hot meal, in a friendly atmosphere, to anyone who is hungry.

Soup Stop will be open three days a week (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday) from 11 a.m. to 12:30 at New Hope Worship Center located at 2175 Harrison Ave., Charleston.

Charleston Rotary honors Top 10 CHS graduates

On Mondays, vegetable beef soup and choice of ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwich will be served; on Wednesdays, grilled chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, and rolls; on Fridays, fried fish fillet, mac and cheese, and green beans. A take-home sack lunch (sandwich, fruit, and chips) will also be provided.

All guests will be required to wear masks when not eating and sanitize hands upon entering. Social distancing seating will be observed.

The board extends its heartfelt thanks to all those in the community who work together to make this happen as WBs Pub and Grub has generously agreed to continue cooking the meals and New Hope Worship Center has offered to host them once again.

The board also is thankful for the team of volunteers that will deliver the food, do the grocery shopping, clean and serve in the kitchen, and visit with the guests as Soup Stop would not be able to do any of this without the financial support of the local churches, organizations, and individuals who have been moved over the years to help our neighbors in need.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News