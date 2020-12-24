Special Olympics announces 'Plunge at Home' option for upcoming Polar Plunge

This winter, Special Olympics Illinois invites you to “be bold and get cold” for the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois.

Registration is now open for the 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge season at www.plungeillinois.com.

The 2021 Polar Plunge season will run from Saturday, Feb. 20, through Saturday, March 27. All proceeds collected by plungers benefit the more than 23,000 traditional athletes and 13,000 Young Athletes of Special Olympics Illinois.

This year, all plunge locations will offer a Plunge At Home option. Please check out our Plunge At Home page at www.soill.org/plunge-at-home/ to learn more.

Special Olympics Illinois is hopeful that on-location plunges will take place across the state wherever possible. The Polar Plunge team has been hard at work adapting the plan of action for each location in order to provide a safe, socially-distanced environment for everyone. Special Olympics Illinois will adhere to COVID-19 recommended IDPH and CDC guidelines.

Information will be communicated to registrants directly as it becomes available regarding an on-location Plunge option. Plunge At Home will continue to be available at all Plunge locations.