Special Olympics to hold 11th annual 'Taste of Something Special' benefit

MATTOON — The 11th Annual “Taste of Something Special” benefiting Special Olympics athletes will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, at The WalkWay, 1501 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon.

Tickets are on sale now for $15. This includes at 16 ounce SOILL beer glass, eight wine tasting tickets, unlimited beer tasting and food tasting from vendors. You may also purchase tickets at the door for $20. To reserve your ticket, go to www.tinyurl.com/2020TOSS

The event starts at 5 p.m. Tasting of the wine and beers and auction viewing and bidding will take place inside the building.

Organizers will have dedicated volunteers onsite tasked with maintaining 50 people in the building at one time. Persons not tasting are encouraged to go outside to this year’s new tasting garden complete with tables, chairs, lighting, food trucks and DJ Billy Bellue. Masks must be worn inside the building unless tasting or at the bar area. Masks will be optional outside in the 3,000 square foot tasting garden.