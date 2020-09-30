Special Olympics to hold 11th annual 'Taste of Something Special' benefit

MATTOON — The 11th Annual “Taste of Something Special” benefiting Special Olympics athletes will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, at The WalkWay, 1501 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon.
Tickets are on sale now for $15. This includes at 16 ounce SOILL beer glass, eight wine tasting tickets, unlimited beer tasting and food tasting from vendors. You may also purchase tickets at the door for $20. To reserve your ticket, go to www.tinyurl.com/2020TOSS
The event starts at 5 p.m. Tasting of the wine and beers and auction viewing and bidding will take place inside the building.
Organizers will have dedicated volunteers onsite tasked with maintaining 50 people in the building at one time. Persons not tasting are encouraged to go outside to this year’s new tasting garden complete with tables, chairs, lighting, food trucks and DJ Billy Bellue. Masks must be worn inside the building unless tasting or at the bar area. Masks will be optional outside in the 3,000 square foot tasting garden.
There will be plenty of silent auction items to bid on, including a Stay and Play Vacation Get Away and two nights of family camping. Bidding for all items will be on line, but all the auction items will be in the venue for winners to take home. Bidding will begin on Thursday, Oct. 1, at noon and end Thursday, Oct. , at 7:30 p.m. Peruse the on-line auction items at https://one.bidpal.net/2020toss/welcome
The night also includes a live raffle drawing.
The online auction and raffle ticket auction will close at 7:30 p.m. with check-out of all auction items, wines, and specialty beers beginning at that time. The event ends at 8 p.m. and all proceeds will go to benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois Region I.
Keep up on all the information with Taste of Something Special by visiting and following the Taste of Something Special Facebook Event Page.
Parking for the event is available behind the venue and along Rudy Avenue.
Organizers thank their generous sponsors: Covington Family Foundation, 5 'o Clock Floozies, Koerner Distributor Inc., Mark and Moni Sheehan's DQ Grill and Chill, Pilson Auto Centers, Bob Oetting & Associates, Dyna Graphics, Lyondell Basell, and S & S Services.
