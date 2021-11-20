 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stew-Stras Shooting Comets receive multiple grants

  • 0
Stew Stras Shooting Comets

Pictured, left to right, front row, Aubree Antrim, Camdon Debolt, Joe Holland, Derk Friese, Hayden Porter, Ross McCormick, Owen Lake; back row, Will O'Dell, Marisa Daniels, Garrett Hoene, Jack Holland, Myles Verdeyen, Caiden Debolt, Collin Hewing, Luke Romack; Not pictured: Thomas Davis, Harrison Helmink, Ryan Koester, Kendall Morris, Koy Morris, James Porter, Eli Rentfro, Ava Richards, Will Romack, Riley Durdel.

 Submitted photo

STEWARDSON — The NRA Foundation has awarded the Stew Stras Shooting Comets multiple grants totaling $5,944 to help them reach their goal of low-to-no cost participation in practice and competition events.

The Shooting Comets are an organization that introduces shooting sports and facilitates continued involvement by providing, promoting, and perpetuating opportunities to safely and enjoyably participate and compete.

Carl Sandburg students honor veterans at library ceremony

These funds will allow them to assist in covering the costs of ammunition and clay targets, as well as trap and skeet shotguns.

The Shooting Comets had 17 registered student-athletes last spring and 26 student-athletes for the fall.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News