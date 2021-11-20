Stew-Stras Shooting Comets receive multiple grants

STEWARDSON — The NRA Foundation has awarded the Stew Stras Shooting Comets multiple grants totaling $5,944 to help them reach their goal of low-to-no cost participation in practice and competition events.

The Shooting Comets are an organization that introduces shooting sports and facilitates continued involvement by providing, promoting, and perpetuating opportunities to safely and enjoyably participate and compete.

These funds will allow them to assist in covering the costs of ammunition and clay targets, as well as trap and skeet shotguns.

The Shooting Comets had 17 registered student-athletes last spring and 26 student-athletes for the fall.

