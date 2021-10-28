Strasburg American Legion announces candy buy-back and Christmas Auction fundraiser

STRASBURG — Strasburg Liberty Unit 289 of the American Legion Auxiliary will hold their 3rd annual Candy Buy-Back from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Strasburg Community Center.

Their mission is to buy-back the excess Halloween candy from the local trick or treaters. The Unit will pay $1 a pound for the candy that is brought in (up to $5). The candy that is collected will be sent to servicemen and service women overseas to share with their comrades.

The November Christmas Auction, sponsored by Strasburg Liberty Post 289 of the American Legion, will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Community Center in Strasburg.

The auction by Thomas Factory Outlet, with Dennis Aumann Auctioneer, is the major fundraiser for the American Legion Post. The Post uses the proceeds from the auction to provide funds for the annual Easter egg hunt, Americanism essay, Legion baseball, the Strasburg Veteran’s Memorial, community blood drive, Stewardson-Strasburg yearbook, post prom activities, and American Legion Gifts to Yanks, among other programs.

Auction items include tools, radio controlled toys, toys, metal signs, food items, bikes, trikes, blankets, Christmas items, tarps, wind spinners.

A concession stand sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289 will be available.

For more information, contact Linda D. Oakley, village of Strasburg administrative clerk and treasurer, at 217-644-3007 or at info@strasburgil.com.

