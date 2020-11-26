Strasburg American Legion announces Christmas Auction

STRASBURG — The December Christmas Auction sponsored by Strasburg Liberty Post #289 of the American Legion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 at the Community Center in Strasburg.

The auction by Thomas Factory Outlet, with Dennis Aumann Auctioneer, is the major fundraiser for the American Legion Post. The Post uses the proceeds from the auction to donate the Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Americanism Essay prize money, Legion Baseball, the Strasburg Veteran’s Memorial, Community Blood Drive, Stewardson-Strasburg Yearbook, Post Prom Activities, and American Legion Gifts to Yanks among other programs.

Auction items include Craftsman tools, toys, metal signs, food items, figurines, baskets, wind spinners, china cabinets, yard ornaments, pie safes, bikes, trikes, ceramic, dolls, lanterns and much more. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

A concession stand sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #289 will be present at the auction as well.

If questions, please contact Burl Edwards, 217-783-2348.

For more information on any of these events contact Linda D. Oakley, village of Strasburg administrative clerk/treasurer at 217-644-3007 or at info@strasburgil.com.

