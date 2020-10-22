Strasburg American Legion announces upcoming holiday events

STRASBURG — Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary has announced plans for upcoming Halloween and Christmas events.
Annual Halloween Soup Supper
Strasburg’s Annual Halloween Soup Supper has been is slated for Friday, Oct. 30, at the Strasburg Community Center.
Sponsored by the Strasburg Liberty American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289, the soup supper will be held from 5-8 p.m. and will be carry-out or drive through. (Customers are asked to pull in from behind the bank to the back of the Community Center for Drive Through)
The Auxiliary will be serving chili, chicken noodle soup, BBQ, hot dogs, polish sausage and homemade pie. Cost is a free-will donation.
Due to COVID, the American Legion Post will not be holding their masked parade and cake walk. They look forward to celebrating next year.
This is the Auxiliary’s major fundraiser to support the various programs in the community and with our veterans. Please support this worthy cause.
Update on Santa Brigade Breakfast vendor fair
This year there will be no vendor fair for the Santa Brigade Breakfast, but Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary didn’t want families to not have their homemade noodles for their Thanksgiving meal, so they are taking orders for both the skinny and fat noodles. Noodles at $8 per bag.
To place your order go to the Auxiliary’s Facebook page ALA Strasburg Unit #289 or email Linda Oakley at lindao.1950@gmail.com with the number of bags of noodles needed along with your contact information.
Noodles can be picked up at the Strasburg Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon.
November Christmas Auction
The November Christmas Auction sponsored by Strasburg Liberty Post 289 of the American Legion will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Community Center in Strasburg. The auction by Thomas Factory Outlet, with Dennis Aumann Auctioneer, is the major fundraiser for the American Legion Post. The Post uses the proceeds from the auction to donate the Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Americanism Essay prize money, Legion Baseball, the Strasburg Veteran’s Memorial, community blood drive, Stewardson-Strasburg yearbook, post prom Activities, and American Legion Gifts to Yanks among other programs.
Auction items include Craftsman tools, toys, metal signs, food items, figurines, baskets, wind spinners, china cabinets, yard ornaments, pie safes, bikes, trikes, ceramic, dolls, lanterns and much more. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
A concession stand sponsored will be available.
For more information on any of these events contact Linda D. Oakley, village of Strasburg administrative clerk/treasurer at (217) 644-3007 or at info@strasburgil.com.
