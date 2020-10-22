Strasburg American Legion announces upcoming holiday events

STRASBURG — Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary has announced plans for upcoming Halloween and Christmas events.

Annual Halloween Soup Supper

Strasburg’s Annual Halloween Soup Supper has been is slated for Friday, Oct. 30, at the Strasburg Community Center.

Sponsored by the Strasburg Liberty American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289, the soup supper will be held from 5-8 p.m. and will be carry-out or drive through. (Customers are asked to pull in from behind the bank to the back of the Community Center for Drive Through)

The Auxiliary will be serving chili, chicken noodle soup, BBQ, hot dogs, polish sausage and homemade pie. Cost is a free-will donation.

Due to COVID, the American Legion Post will not be holding their masked parade and cake walk. They look forward to celebrating next year.

This is the Auxiliary’s major fundraiser to support the various programs in the community and with our veterans. Please support this worthy cause.

Update on Santa Brigade Breakfast vendor fair