Joyce Wilson of Charleston will celebrate her 90th birthday Wednesday, March 8. A card shower will be held in her honor.
Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary recently presented their local fire department with cookies in appreciation of their dedication and hard work. Pictured are Charlie Culver, Jesse Probst, Bonnie Lawrence, Linda Oakley, Troy Agney, Charlene Telgmann, Katie Dandurand, Bruce Shadwell, Explorer Skyler Dandurand, Darrin Storm, Gene Linder, and kneeling in front is Kylie Dandurand.