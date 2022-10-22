Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary unit receives national, division awards

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STRASBURG — Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary 289 was one of 11 units in the nation to receive the National President’s Unit Award of Excellence.

This is the third time that Strasburg has won this award. Jill Layton was presented the award by National American Legion Auxiliary President Kathy Daudistel of Kentucky and National Vice President Vicki Koutz of Indiana.

Local veterans participate in Land of Lincoln Honor Flight

Sarah Wyckoff, Liberty Unit 289 of Strasburg, won first place in the Central Division for her education report, and Layton won first place in the Central Division for her veterans affairs and rehabilitation.

