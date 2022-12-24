Strasburg Christmas Light Contest winners announced

STRASBURG — The Strasburg Christmas Light Contest, held Friday, Dec. 16, was again a success.
The winners were: first place, Jared and Caralea Smith; second place, Josh and Danielle Storm; and third place, Thomas and Kristina Moore. Winners will receive a credit on their sewer bill. The village board wishes to thank all those community members who helped to “Light Up Strasburg.”
1 of 6
Baby Jack (copy)
Baby Jack the donkey and co-owner Brandon Eaton of Cooks Mills, at center, during Pleasant Grove Baptist Church's live nativity display on Nov. 25 at Mattoon Lightworks at Peterson Park. Evelyn Weber and Travis Whitaker are standing to the left.
Lightworks visitors got to see the Christmas decorations, including the tunnel of lights, by foot during the annual opening night walk through event at 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Lightworks was then set be open for driving tours every evening through Dec. 26.
Pictured, from the left, are Garth Jones and his parents, Bob and Judy Jones, in front of the Tyler Ross Jones Santa House. The Joneses have restored the Santa House in memory of their son, Tyler. The house has been placed in front of the Lightworks display at Peterson Park to host visits with Santa Claus during the Christmas season.
Here are several photos from the 2022 Mattoon Lightworks display of illuminated Christmas decorations at Peterson Park.
1 of 6
Baby Jack (copy)
Baby Jack the donkey and co-owner Brandon Eaton of Cooks Mills, at center, during Pleasant Grove Baptist Church's live nativity display on Nov. 25 at Mattoon Lightworks at Peterson Park. Evelyn Weber and Travis Whitaker are standing to the left.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Tunnel of lights (copy)
Lightworks visitors got to see the Christmas decorations, including the tunnel of lights, by foot during the annual opening night walk through event at 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Lightworks was then set be open for driving tours every evening through Dec. 26.
JOSEPH RESSLER, JG-TC
Lightworks dinosaurs
Illuminated dinosaurs have long been a favorite decoration with children of all ages at Mattoon Lightworks.
JOSEPH RESSLER, JG-TC
Victorian family
The Victorian era family trimming a Christmas tree is one of the many decorations at Mattoon Lightworks in Peterson Park. St. John's Lutheran Church and School can be seen in the background.
JOSEPH RESSLER, JG-TC
Lightworks 2 (copy)
Workers set up the silhouette of a giant dog wearing a Santa Claus hat that is part of the Mars Petcare-sponsored decoration at Mattoon Lightworks.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Tyler Ross Jones Santa House (copy)
Pictured, from the left, are Garth Jones and his parents, Bob and Judy Jones, in front of the Tyler Ross Jones Santa House. The Joneses have restored the Santa House in memory of their son, Tyler. The house has been placed in front of the Lightworks display at Peterson Park to host visits with Santa Claus during the Christmas season.