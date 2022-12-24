Strasburg Christmas Light Contest winners announced

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pictured, the home of Jared and Caralea Smith, first place winners in this year's Christmas lights contest in Strasburg.

 Submitted photo

STRASBURG — The Strasburg Christmas Light Contest, held Friday, Dec. 16, was again a success.

The winners were: first place, Jared and Caralea Smith; second place, Josh and Danielle Storm; and third place, Thomas and Kristina Moore. Winners will receive a credit on their sewer bill. The village board wishes to thank all those community members who helped to “Light Up Strasburg.”

