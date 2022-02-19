Strasburg group completes 3,000 blankets

STRASBURG — The blanket making group in Strasburg recently completed their 3,000th blanket to give to those in need.

The group started making blankets for Orphan Grain Train, a mission organization of the Lutheran Church, in 2005. Several people meet on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month in the social hall of St Paul's Lutheran Church in Strasburg.

In 17 years 3,000 blankets have been made. The blankets have been sent to Orphan Grain Train in St. Louis and Indiana where they have been shared with the homeless and those in need in the United States and around the world. They also have given blankets to veterans homes in Mt. Vernon, Danville, Springfield, and the Chicago area, homeless, fire departments, and nursing homes in our area, Lutheran World Relief, and disaster victims.

The group appreciates all who have helped with this project through the years by donating old blankets for the middles, sheets and material to be used in construction. They especially thank those who have helped make the blankets.

The blanket making group is seeking people to help with their efforts. They have lots of material and the need is great. Volunteers do not have to know how to sew to help. If you are unable to meet with the group on Thursdays, but would like to help, you can cut material squares, tie blankets, or sew material together at home.

The blanket makers meet from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays in the social hall at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on the south edge of Strasburg. If you have questions or can help in any way, call Patsy Lenz at 217-644-2667 for information.

