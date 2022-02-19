 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Strasburg group completes 3,000 blankets

  • 0
Strasburg Blanket Making Group

Pictured, the Strasburg blanket making group, left to right, Sandy Bugenhagen, Betty Vogel, Nancy Stremming, Virginia Vogel, and Beulah Ulmer

 Submitted photo

STRASBURG — The blanket making group in Strasburg recently completed their 3,000th blanket to give to those in need.

The group started making blankets for Orphan Grain Train, a mission organization of the Lutheran Church, in 2005. Several people meet on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month in the social hall of St Paul's Lutheran Church in Strasburg.

In 17 years 3,000 blankets have been made. The blankets have been sent to Orphan Grain Train in St. Louis and Indiana where they have been shared with the homeless and those in need in the United States and around the world. They also have given blankets to veterans homes in Mt. Vernon, Danville, Springfield, and the Chicago area, homeless, fire departments, and nursing homes in our area, Lutheran World Relief, and disaster victims.

YARD AND GARDEN: How to take care of your Valentine's Day roses

The group appreciates all who have helped with this project through the years by donating old blankets for the middles, sheets and material to be used in construction. They especially thank those who have helped make the blankets.

The blanket making group is seeking people to help with their efforts.  They have lots of material and the need is great. Volunteers do not have to know how to sew to help. If you are unable to meet with the group on Thursdays, but would like to help, you can cut material squares, tie blankets, or sew material together at home.

LIFESPAN: LifeSpan Center offers free tax return preparation for qualifying taxpayers

The blanket makers meet from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays in the social hall at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on the south edge of Strasburg. If you have questions or can help in any way, call Patsy Lenz at 217-644-2667 for information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News