Strasburg Halloween celebration winners announced

STRASBURG — The annual Strasburg Halloween Celebration sponsored by Liberty Post 289 of the American Legion was held on Saturday, Oct. 29. Winners of the costume contest were:
- Group 1 – 1st Place, Connor Hanley; 2nd Place, Oaklyn Williams; 3rd Place, Abigail Friese
- Group 2 – 1st Place, Rylee Buhrmester; 2nd Place, Jace Baumgarten; 3rd Place, Laikyn Bauer
- 1st Place, Emma and Finn Haslett and Isabella Smigiel; 2nd Place, Roxy Shelton; 3rd Place Addison and Caroline Kaufman
- Group 1 – 1st Place, Collier Faletic; 2nd Place, Brody Melton; 3rd Place Finn Friese.
- Group 2 – 1st Place Zach and Brooks White; 2nd Place, Jacob Duncan; 3rd Place, Chloe & Claire Hanley and Grace Moore.
Monsters, Ghosts & Witches
- 1st Place, Max Kull; 2nd Place, Hadleigh Faletic; 3rd Place, Kaiden Margenthaler.
- 1st Place, Hadley Anderson
- Tie for 1st Place, Noah Stewart and Hampton Walden; 2nd Place, Pepper.
- 1st Place, Auggie and Griffey McIlwain, and Hudson Bloemer; 2nd Place, Charity Haarmann; 3rd Place, Keslee & Aiden Margenthaler
- 1st Place, Brielle Friese and Alli Manhart; 2nd Place, Harper Layton and Camden Layton
- 1st Place, Mya Friese and Kalia Friese
- 1st Place, Lucy Duncan; 2nd Place, Cyrus Calhoun; 3rd Place, Hadleigh Walden
- 1st Place, Karen Kaufman; 2nd Place, Debbie Howe; 3rd Place, Jason Howe
Overall 1st Place Grand Prize Winner
- Auggie and Griffey McIlwain, and Hudson Bloemer
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
Cosmic Blue Comics
Mattoon Arcade
Icenogle's
Cooks Mills
Mister Music
Sound Source Guitar Throw
Vette's
FutureGen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!