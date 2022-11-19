 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Strasburg Halloween celebration winners announced

Strasburg Halloween 2022

Pictured, grand prize winners at the Strasburg Halloween Celebration: Auggie McIlwain is the chicken, Hudson Bloemer is the pig, and Griffey McIlwain is the cow.

 Submitted photo

STRASBURG — The annual Strasburg Halloween Celebration sponsored by Liberty Post 289 of the American Legion was held on Saturday, Oct. 29. Winners of the costume contest were:

Under 3 Years Old

  • Group 1 – 1st Place, Connor Hanley; 2nd Place, Oaklyn Williams; 3rd Place, Abigail Friese
  • Group 2 – 1st Place, Rylee Buhrmester; 2nd Place, Jace Baumgarten; 3rd Place, Laikyn Bauer

Storybook & Fairy Tales

  • 1st Place, Emma and Finn Haslett and Isabella Smigiel; 2nd Place, Roxy Shelton; 3rd Place Addison and Caroline Kaufman

TV & Movies

  • Group 1 – 1st Place, Collier Faletic; 2nd Place, Brody Melton; 3rd Place Finn Friese.
  • Group 2 – 1st Place Zach and Brooks White; 2nd Place, Jacob Duncan; 3rd Place, Chloe & Claire Hanley and Grace Moore.

Monsters, Ghosts & Witches

  • 1st Place, Max Kull; 2nd Place, Hadleigh Faletic; 3rd Place, Kaiden Margenthaler.

Super Hero

  • 1st Place, Wren Yoder

Princess

  • 1st Place, Hadley Anderson

Occupational

  • Tie for 1st Place, Noah Stewart and Hampton Walden; 2nd Place, Pepper.

Animals

  • 1st Place, Auggie and Griffey McIlwain, and Hudson Bloemer; 2nd Place, Charity Haarmann; 3rd Place, Keslee & Aiden Margenthaler

Couple

  • 1st Place, Brielle Friese and Alli Manhart; 2nd Place, Harper Layton and Camden Layton

Group

  • 1st Place, Mya Friese and Kalia Friese

Miscellaneous

  • 1st Place, Lucy Duncan; 2nd Place, Cyrus Calhoun; 3rd Place, Hadleigh Walden

Adults

  • 1st Place, Karen Kaufman; 2nd Place, Debbie Howe; 3rd Place, Jason Howe

Overall 1st Place Grand Prize Winner

  • Auggie and Griffey McIlwain, and Hudson Bloemer
