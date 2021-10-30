 Skip to main content
Strasburg Halloween celebration winners announced

Strasburg Halloween Winners

Pictured, Overall first place grand prize winner at the recent Strasburg Halloween Celebration, Breck and Barrett Beltz.

 Submitted photo

STRASBURG — The annual Strasburg Halloween Celebration sponsored by Liberty Post 289 of the American Legion was held on Saturday, Oct. 23. Winners of the costume contest were:

Under 3 Years Old

  • Group 1 – 1st Place, Laikyn Bauer; 2nd Place, Renesmee Durbin; 3rd place,  Jaxon Storm
  • Group 2 – 1st Place, Jocelyn Widdersheim; 2nd Place, Caibrie Pieper; 3rd Place, Zariah Burry

Storybook & Fairy Tales

  • 1st Place, Annalida Durbin; 2nd Place, Grace Moore; 3rd Place, Kinsley Haarmann

TV & Movies

  • Group 1 – 1st Place, Ivey Smith; 2nd Place, Hadleigh Faletic; 3rd Place, Roxy Shelton
  • Group 2 – 1st Place, Jenna, Camden, Harper and Paige Layton

Monsters, Ghosts & Witches

  • Group 1 - 1st Place, Zach Shelton; 2nd Place, Wyatt Jones; 3rd Place, Collier Faletic
  • Group 2 – 1st Place, Abby Brown; 2nd Place, Camden Boyer; 3rd Place, Charity Haarman

Animals

  • 1st Place, Barrett & Breck Beltz; 2nd Place, Finn Friese; 3rd Place, Grady Smith

Miscellaneous

  • Group 1 - 1st Place, Calix Pieper; 2nd Place, Reed smith; 3rd Place, Madilyn Haarman
  • Group 2 – 1st Place, Auggie McIlwain; 2nd Place, Noah Friese; 3rd Place, Addison Kaufman
  • Group 3 – 1st Place, Max Kull; 2nd Place, Wiley Warden; 3rd Place, Caroline Kaufman

Adults

  • 1st Place, Abby Warden; 2nd Place, Marlaina Buhrmester; 3rd Place, Christina & Sylvia

Overall 1st Place Grand Prize Winner 

  • Barrett and Breck Beltz

The winners of the merchants drawing were:

• $25 each donated by Strasburg Lions Club: Nikita Burry, Jill Layton

• $5 each donated by Mobile Sand Filter Cleaning Tom Newell: Steve Blythe, Linda Price, Keah Hartman, Skylar Vonderheide, Doug Brown

• $5 each donated by Krile’s Auction – Justin Krile: Shyann Schultz, Anna Brown, Abby Brown, Kathy Durbin, Bill Hatten

• 1 sheet of stamps each donated by Barb Dial, Strasburg postmaster: Max Kull, Savannah Burry

• $5 each donated by Strasburg York Bin: Tyler Sheehan, Mark Kull, Elizabeth Dust, Brittany Sheehan, Leslie Newell

• $10 each donated by Strasburg Volunteer Fire Department: Sue PIkesh, Charity Haarman, Morgan Mathis, Denver Daniels, Rhoda Kull

• $25 Coupon donated by Effingham Equity – Strasburg Branch: Grace Moore, Tom Newell

• Free Haircut each donated by Uptown Hair – Cathy Hartman, Bubba Mathis

• $5 each donated by Country Financial – Garett Moffett: Linda Newell, Ryan Renner, John Waters, Aubrey Brown

• $5 each donated by Kull Appliance – Brayson Moore, Kennedy Kull

• $5 each donated by Karen Haarman Beauty Shop: Morgan Mathis, Carol Salazar

• $5 each donated by Powersport Focus – Nathan Stremming: Aubrey Brown, Adeline Brown

• $5 each donated by Village of Strasburg: Abby Brown; Adeline Brown; Connie Hatton; Twila Faletic

• 1-year Subscription to Beecher City Journal: Chad Smith

• $5 each donated by Richland Creek Equipment – Brad & Lance Montgomery: Hadleigh Faletic, Noah Friese

• Donated by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home: $5 – Janet Schultz; $10 – Kathleen Agney; $10 – Derryl Pikesh; $25 – Theron Newell

The winner of the 50/50 was Jill Layton.

The members of the Strasburg American Legion Post #289 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289 wish to thank all members of the community who donated pies, cakes for the cake walk, who attended and supported both the Legion and the Auxiliary in their annual Halloween celebration. Proceeds from the evening’s event will be used for various programs to assist the veterans, the children and members of the community.

