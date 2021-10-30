Strasburg Halloween celebration winners announced

STRASBURG — The annual Strasburg Halloween Celebration sponsored by Liberty Post 289 of the American Legion was held on Saturday, Oct. 23. Winners of the costume contest were:
Group 1 – 1st Place, Laikyn Bauer; 2nd Place, Renesmee Durbin; 3rd place, Jaxon Storm Group 2 – 1st Place, Jocelyn Widdersheim; 2nd Place, Caibrie Pieper; 3rd Place, Zariah Burry 1st Place, Annalida Durbin; 2nd Place, Grace Moore; 3rd Place, Kinsley Haarmann Group 1 – 1st Place, Ivey Smith; 2nd Place, Hadleigh Faletic; 3rd Place, Roxy Shelton Group 2 – 1st Place, Jenna, Camden, Harper and Paige Layton Monsters, Ghosts & Witches Group 1 - 1st Place, Zach Shelton; 2nd Place, Wyatt Jones; 3rd Place, Collier Faletic Group 2 – 1st Place, Abby Brown; 2nd Place, Camden Boyer; 3rd Place, Charity Haarman 1st Place, Barrett & Breck Beltz; 2nd Place, Finn Friese; 3rd Place, Grady Smith Group 1 - 1st Place, Calix Pieper; 2nd Place, Reed smith; 3rd Place, Madilyn Haarman Group 2 – 1st Place, Auggie McIlwain; 2nd Place, Noah Friese; 3rd Place, Addison Kaufman Group 3 – 1st Place, Max Kull; 2nd Place, Wiley Warden; 3rd Place, Caroline Kaufman 1st Place, Abby Warden; 2nd Place, Marlaina Buhrmester; 3rd Place, Christina & Sylvia Overall 1st Place Grand Prize Winner
The winners of the merchants drawing were:
• $25 each donated by Strasburg Lions Club: Nikita Burry, Jill Layton
• $5 each donated by Mobile Sand Filter Cleaning Tom Newell: Steve Blythe, Linda Price, Keah Hartman, Skylar Vonderheide, Doug Brown
• $5 each donated by Krile’s Auction – Justin Krile: Shyann Schultz, Anna Brown, Abby Brown, Kathy Durbin, Bill Hatten
• 1 sheet of stamps each donated by Barb Dial, Strasburg postmaster: Max Kull, Savannah Burry
• $5 each donated by Strasburg York Bin: Tyler Sheehan, Mark Kull, Elizabeth Dust, Brittany Sheehan, Leslie Newell
• $10 each donated by Strasburg Volunteer Fire Department: Sue PIkesh, Charity Haarman, Morgan Mathis, Denver Daniels, Rhoda Kull
• $25 Coupon donated by Effingham Equity – Strasburg Branch: Grace Moore, Tom Newell
• Free Haircut each donated by Uptown Hair – Cathy Hartman, Bubba Mathis
• $5 each donated by Country Financial – Garett Moffett: Linda Newell, Ryan Renner, John Waters, Aubrey Brown
• $5 each donated by Kull Appliance – Brayson Moore, Kennedy Kull
• $5 each donated by Karen Haarman Beauty Shop: Morgan Mathis, Carol Salazar
• $5 each donated by Powersport Focus – Nathan Stremming: Aubrey Brown, Adeline Brown
• $5 each donated by Village of Strasburg: Abby Brown; Adeline Brown; Connie Hatton; Twila Faletic
• 1-year Subscription to Beecher City Journal: Chad Smith
• $5 each donated by Richland Creek Equipment – Brad & Lance Montgomery: Hadleigh Faletic, Noah Friese
• Donated by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home: $5 – Janet Schultz; $10 – Kathleen Agney; $10 – Derryl Pikesh; $25 – Theron Newell
The winner of the 50/50 was Jill Layton.
The members of the Strasburg American Legion Post #289 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289 wish to thank all members of the community who donated pies, cakes for the cake walk, who attended and supported both the Legion and the Auxiliary in their annual Halloween celebration. Proceeds from the evening’s event will be used for various programs to assist the veterans, the children and members of the community.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
Cosmic Blue Comics
From the Nov. 22, 1992, Journal Gazette, this photo of Cosmic Blue Comics in Mattoon; where I spent virtually every Saturday afternoon for about two years. That small back room you see just off to the right of the Coca-Cola sign was where they kept the many, and I mean many, long-boxes of back issues. I still own my bagged copy of "Tales of the Beanworld" issue No. 1 that I found back there. Sadly, this location is now just a "greenspace".
Mattoon Arcade
Pictured, Shelbyville's Bob Murray from the June 2, 1982, Journal Gazette, displaying his dominance over the TRON arcade game at the "Carousel Time" arcade at the Cross County Mall, later to be the Aladdin's Castle, soon thereafter to be not a thing anymore. I spent just about every Saturday at that arcade, perhaps with that exact same haircut. No overalls, though. I was more of an "Ocean Pacific" kind of kid.
Icenogle's
Pictured, from the Nov. 28, 1988, Journal Gazette, Icenogle's grocery store. Being from Cooks Mills, we didn't often shop at Icenogle's...but when we did, even as a kid, I knew it was the way a grocery store is supposed to be in a perfect world, and that's not just because they had wood floors, comic books on the magazine rack, or plenty, and I mean plenty, of trading cards in wax packs.
Cooks Mills
I had long since moved away from Cooks Mills by the time this Showcase item about Adam's Groceries ran in the June 13, 1998, Journal Gazette, but there was a time when I very well could have been one of those kids in that photo; for if it was summer, and you had a bike, and you lived in Cooks Mills, that's where you ended up. At last report, they still had Tab in the Pepsi-branded cooler in the back. I'm seriously considering asking my money guy if I could afford to reopen this place.
Mister Music
Pictured, from the July 16, 1987, Journal Gazette, this ad for Mister Music, formerly located in the Cross County Mall. I wasn't buying records at that age, but I would eventually, and that's where it all went down. If you don't think it sounds "cool" to hang out at a record store with your buddies on a Friday night, a piping-hot driver's license fresh in your wallet, you'd be right. But it's the best a geek like me could do. Wherever you are today, owners of Mister Music, please know that a Minutemen album I found in your cheap bin changed my life.
Sound Source Guitar Throw
Portrait of the author as a young man, about to throw a guitar through a target at that year's Sound Source Music Guitar Throwing Contest, from the April 18, 1994, Journal Gazette. Check out my grunge-era hoodie, and yes...look carefully, those are Air Jordans you see on my feet. Addendum: despite what the cutline says, I did not win a guitar.
Pictured, clipped from the online archives at
JG-TC.com, a photo from the April 18, 1994, Journal Gazette of Sound Source Music Guitar Throwing Contest winner, and current JG-TC staff writer, Clint Walker.
Vette's
Here today, gone tomorrow, Vette's Teen Club, from the June 20, 1991, Journal Gazette. I wasn't "cool" enough to hang out at Vette's back in it's "heyday," and by "cool enough" I mean, "not proficient enough in parking lot fights." If only I could get a crack at it now.
FutureGen
FutureGen: The end of the beginning, and eventually, the beginning of the end, from the Dec. 19, 2007, JG-TC. I wish I had been paying more attention at the time. I probably should have been reading the newspaper.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!