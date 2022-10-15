Strasburg Legion collecting for Illiana VA

STRASBURG — The Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary will again be collecting items for Illiana VA in Danville.

Community members may take items to the Village Office on a Monday, Wednesday, or Thursday. Office hours in October will be sporadic, so those wishing to donate should contact Linda D. Oakley, village of Strasburg administrative clerk and treasurer, at 217-644-3007 or at info@strasburgil.com.