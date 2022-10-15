 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Strasburg Legion collecting for Illiana VA

  • 0

STRASBURG — The Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary will again be collecting items for Illiana VA in Danville. 

Items being collected are:

TOILETRIES: shaving cream (not gel), stick deodorant, razors, combs, body powder; Chapstick, baby oil.

TRAVEL SIZE: shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion, deodorant, powder

ACTIVITIES: models (cars, tanks, airplanes, ships), model paint, model glue,  8x10 and bigger canvases, acrylic paint, craft kits (wood, jewelry, needlepoint, cards, soaps), latch hook, colored pencils, large print puzzle books, adult coloring books,

MISC: Enfamil AR cans, shoes, new jeans (all sizes), belts, hats, coats, sweats

ITEMS NOT NEED AT THIS TIME: greeting cards, used clothes, playing cards, bar soap.

ITEMS FOR CHRISTMAS BAGS FOR HOMEBOUND VETERANS: (through the Mattoon VA Center): toothbrushes, regular size toothpaste, large print puzzle books, individual chips, hard candy, candy bars, crackers, snack cakes, cookies and towel/hand towel/washcloth sets. 

Community members may take items to the Village Office on a Monday, Wednesday, or Thursday. Office hours in October will be sporadic, so those wishing to donate should contact Linda D. Oakley, village of Strasburg administrative clerk and treasurer, at 217-644-3007 or at info@strasburgil.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News