Strasburg names 2020 Volunteer of the Year
Strasburg Village President Cinda Held and 2020 Volunteer of the Year MaRanda McClain

STRASBURG — At Strasburg’s village board meeting on Dec. 21, Village President Cinda Held presented the 2020 Volunteer of the Year award to MaRanda McClain.

“While not a native of the community, this person has jumped right in and has volunteered for several groups. This person is a member of SCAN (Strasburg Community Action Network) Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary, and one of our own village board members," Held said.

In the nomination, it was noted that McClain was instrumental in forming the Little Hatchets Sports Club and was key in implementing Little Hatchets soccer. The programs allow local youth to have fun and safe physical activity in the area.

She has been an avid fundraiser including hosting the Uncork and Unwind event and two Biggest Loser events for SCAN. She was the 2020 chairman of the Santa Brigade breakfast. McClain puts in countless hours working with all Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary and Stew-Stras PTSA activities and fundraisers. McClain also chairs the “Hygiene Closet” that supplies students with bathroom toiletries.

